Health Ministry Revisits 'Dr' Prefix Controversy for Physiotherapists

The Directorate General of Health Services has revoked a directive preventing physiotherapists from using 'Dr' after receiving multiple objections. The issue originated from curriculum guidelines allowing the prefix, contradicted by legal rulings reserving 'Dr' for registered medical practitioners. The matter is now under further review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has rescinded a previous ban on physiotherapists using the 'Dr' prefix, citing the need for further scrutiny into the matter.

Earlier, DGHS Dr. Sunita Sharma had informed the Indian Medical Association's president that physiotherapists should not use 'Dr' as it is reserved for registered medical practitioners. The directive emerged following disputes and concerns raised by organizations such as the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

A disparity between the latest physiotherapy curriculum and legal precedents triggered protests, leading to the suspension of the former directive. The DGHS intends to examine the issue comprehensively to establish clarity on titles for physiotherapists.

