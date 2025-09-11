Health Ministry Revisits 'Dr' Prefix Controversy for Physiotherapists

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has rescinded a previous ban on physiotherapists using the 'Dr' prefix, citing the need for further scrutiny into the matter.

Earlier, DGHS Dr. Sunita Sharma had informed the Indian Medical Association's president that physiotherapists should not use 'Dr' as it is reserved for registered medical practitioners. The directive emerged following disputes and concerns raised by organizations such as the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

A disparity between the latest physiotherapy curriculum and legal precedents triggered protests, leading to the suspension of the former directive. The DGHS intends to examine the issue comprehensively to establish clarity on titles for physiotherapists.