Apollo Hospitals to Acquire Full Control Over AHLL, Sets Up New Oncology Facility

Apollo Hospitals Entreprise Ltd has announced plans to acquire the 31 percent stake held by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL) for Rs 1,254.07 crore. The deal, expected to close soon, positions AHLL as a fully-owned subsidiary of Apollo.

The acquisition aims to consolidate ownership and improve operational efficiencies. Apollo Managing Director Suneeta Reddy described the move as pivotal for enhancing growth, profitability, and return on capital, with AHLL projected to play a significant role in Apollo's integrated healthcare portfolio.

Furthermore, a Rs 573 crore investment has been approved for a state-of-the-art oncology facility in Gurugram, anticipated to serve an additional 350 patients annually by FY 2029. This initiative underscores Apollo's commitment to expanding its healthcare services.