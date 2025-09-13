Left Menu

AIIMS Disha: Revolutionizing Hospital Navigation with AI and IoT

The AIIMS Disha app, launched by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, offers state-of-the-art navigation through AI and IoT technologies for patients and staff at AIIMS. Utilizing Bluetooth beacons and AI algorithms, it provides seamless, user-centric navigation within the hospital, promising operational efficiency and stress-free visits.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda unveiled the AIIMS Disha mobile app, a cutting-edge tool designed to assist patients, visitors, and staff in navigating the sprawling AIIMS campus more efficiently.

Leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy beacons and advanced AI routing, the app's digital maps provide real-time navigation, ensuring visitors can reach destinations like OPD rooms, diagnostic centers, and billing counters without hassle.

AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas emphasized the app's role in positioning AIIMS as a leader in next-gen digital infrastructure for healthcare, with features such as wheelchair-friendly routes, multilingual navigation, and internet-free access, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and patient experience.

