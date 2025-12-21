Left Menu

Physiotherapist Arrested for Alleged Assault on Intern

A physiotherapist in Perambur was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old intern. The victim reported that her drink was spiked during a trip with the accused, leading to the incident. The Sembium Police have initiated an investigation following the victim's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:27 IST
Physiotherapist Arrested for Alleged Assault on Intern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A physiotherapist in Perambur has been arrested following accusations of sexual assault against a 22-year-old intern, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred after the woman accompanied the physiotherapist to see a patient, during which he allegedly offered her a drug-laced soft drink.

According to the victim's complaint filed with the Sembium Police, the accused took her to a serviced apartment where the alleged assault took place. Authorities have charged him under BNS 64 for rape, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025