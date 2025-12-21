Physiotherapist Arrested for Alleged Assault on Intern

A physiotherapist in Perambur has been arrested following accusations of sexual assault against a 22-year-old intern, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred after the woman accompanied the physiotherapist to see a patient, during which he allegedly offered her a drug-laced soft drink.

According to the victim's complaint filed with the Sembium Police, the accused took her to a serviced apartment where the alleged assault took place. Authorities have charged him under BNS 64 for rape, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)