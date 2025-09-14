Spike in Stray Dog Bites Alarms Kalyan-Dombivli Residents

A worrying increase in stray dog bites has unsettled the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, with 67 cases recorded in a single day, officials revealed on Sunday.

In recent weeks, sporadic dog bite incidents were reported, averaging a few cases daily. However, on Saturday, the tally surged to 67, causing overcrowding at medical facilities as victims sought treatment. Dr. Deepa Shukla, the local civic body's medical officer of health, noted that the spike is attributed to the stray dog issue within the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits.

The KDMC has been proactive in tackling the problem, conducting monthly sterilization drives for 1,000 to 1,100 dogs and ensuring the availability of anti-rabies vaccines. Plans are underway to establish another dedicated dog center to enhance operations. Residents are urging immediate and effective measures for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)