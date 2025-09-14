Left Menu

Unapproved Medicinal Cannabis: A Growing Concern in Australia

Australia reports over 600 adverse effects from unapproved medicinal cannabis in three years. Concerns rise about cannabis-related mental health issues and child poisoning. Calls for stringent oversight grow as rapid increases in use, especially among young men, raise alarms about safety and efficacy.

Updated: 14-09-2025 11:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is witnessing a surge in adverse effects linked to unapproved medicinal cannabis, with over 600 incidents reported in the past three years, as revealed by the ABC and confirmed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Concerns are mounting about the mental health risks associated with cannabis use, including a notable number of psychosis and anxiety cases.

Reports indicate a significant increase in cannabis poisonings, particularly affecting children, which has intensified the debate over the safety of these products. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency has warned against questionable prescribing practices, highlighting instances of short-duration telehealth consultations by single-purpose dispensaries.

Despite legal access to these products since 2016, experts emphasize consulting with healthcare providers to carefully weigh the risks and benefits. The TGA's consultation on regulatory processes may lead to tighter controls in a rapidly growing industry, ensuring the protection of vulnerable populations.

