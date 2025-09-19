Left Menu

Controversial Vote: Vaccine Advice Under Review

A U.S. vaccine advisory panel voted to remove the CDC's recommendations for the combined measles-mumps-rubella-varicella vaccine for children under four, suggesting separate vaccines instead.

Updated: 19-09-2025 03:07 IST
A panel of U.S. vaccine advisers, appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., voted on Thursday to remove the CDC's recommendation for a combined measles-mumps-rubella-varicella vaccine for children under four years old.

The advisory panel reached a decision with an 8 to 3 vote against the use of the combined vaccine. They recommended separate vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella, alongside a distinct varicella vaccine for this age group.

The move signals a shift in the emphasis on how vaccines are administered to young children, spotlighting the ongoing evaluation and adjustments made by health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

