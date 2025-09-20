Left Menu

Post-Pregnancy Recovery: Embracing Transformation through Tummy Tucks

The journey of pregnancy and childbirth is transformative but getting back to pre-pregnancy shape can be challenging. C K Birla Hospital successfully performed a tummy tuck and liposuction on a mother with post-pregnancy issues, helping her regain fitness, confidence, and a natural body contour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:38 IST
Post-Pregnancy Recovery: Embracing Transformation through Tummy Tucks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The transformative journey of pregnancy and the subsequent joy of welcoming a newborn can be life-altering experiences for women. However, regaining pre-pregnancy physique often remains a significant challenge, even with rigorous diet and exercise.

In a notable medical achievement, plastic surgeons at C K Birla Hospital, Gurugram, conducted a successful tummy tuck with diastasis recti repair and 360° liposuction on a 36-year-old mother. The procedure addressed her issues of excess belly fat, loose skin, and weakened abdominal muscles post-pregnancy.

Despite her sincere efforts through fitness and dietary plans, the patient sought expert help as she failed to achieve her desired results. Within three weeks post-surgery, she is making a remarkable recovery, regaining her fitness and self-confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
2
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq
3
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
4
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025