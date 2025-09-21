Left Menu

Chronic Insomnia: A Risk Factor for Dementia?

A study by the Mayo Clinic has linked chronic insomnia in older adults to increased risk of dementia due to amyloid plaque buildup and white-matter damage. Participants with frequent insomnia showed faster memory decline and were 40% more likely to develop cognitive impairments compared to sound sleepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cambridge | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:07 IST
Chronic Insomnia: A Risk Factor for Dementia?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Cambridge researchers have spotlighted chronic insomnia's potential risk, linking the condition to increased dementia likelihood. A large-scale study led by the Mayo Clinic indicates older adults suffering from persistent insomnia face greater chances of cognitive impairment, a discovery that underscores the condition's implications beyond sleep deprivation.

The study monitored 2,750 individuals, highlighting that those with chronic insomnia displayed heightened levels of amyloid plaques and white-matter hyperintensities in brain scans. Notably, these indicators are precursors to cognitive decline. People with regular insomnia issues were found to be 40% more prone to developing dementia over the study period.

While traditional sleep aids showed no definitive impact on dementia risk, cognitive behavioral therapy emerged as a promising treatment. However, the complex relationship between insomnia and cognitive health necessitates further research to establish definitive preventive strategies against dementia through improved sleep quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
2
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India
3
Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

 India
4
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025