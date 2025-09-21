Chronic Insomnia: A Risk Factor for Dementia?

Cambridge researchers have spotlighted chronic insomnia's potential risk, linking the condition to increased dementia likelihood. A large-scale study led by the Mayo Clinic indicates older adults suffering from persistent insomnia face greater chances of cognitive impairment, a discovery that underscores the condition's implications beyond sleep deprivation.

The study monitored 2,750 individuals, highlighting that those with chronic insomnia displayed heightened levels of amyloid plaques and white-matter hyperintensities in brain scans. Notably, these indicators are precursors to cognitive decline. People with regular insomnia issues were found to be 40% more prone to developing dementia over the study period.

While traditional sleep aids showed no definitive impact on dementia risk, cognitive behavioral therapy emerged as a promising treatment. However, the complex relationship between insomnia and cognitive health necessitates further research to establish definitive preventive strategies against dementia through improved sleep quality.

