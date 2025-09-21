AHPI and Star Health Restore Cashless Services
The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) and Star Health and Allied Insurance have decided to reinstate cashless services at AHPI member hospitals from October 10. Efforts will be made to resolve outstanding issues, including tariff revisions, by October 31 to ensure uninterrupted healthcare access for patients.
In a significant development for India's healthcare sector, the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company announced the resumption of cashless services effective October 10.
The decision follows joint efforts to address outstanding issues, with both parties committing to resolve tariff revisions and other matters by the end of October.
Industry collaboration, spearheaded by AHPI, aims to prevent future conflicts, ensuring patients and policyholders gain unhindered access to healthcare services, free from financial strain.
