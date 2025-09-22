Left Menu

Protest at MYH: Demand for Accountability Over Newborn Deaths

A tribal organization is staging an indefinite sit-in at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, demanding action following the deaths of two newborn girls reportedly bitten by rats. Protesters call for the suspension of senior officials, alleging negligence, though the hospital denies these claims, citing other health reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:24 IST
Protest at MYH: Demand for Accountability Over Newborn Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An indefinite sit-in protest has erupted at the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, led by the tribal organization Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti. The group demands accountability following the tragic deaths of two newborn girls, who were allegedly bitten by rats.

The protesters are calling for the suspension of Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria, the college dean, and Dr. Ashok Yadav, the hospital superintendent, accusing them of gross negligence. They demand criminal charges for what they see as culpable homicide.

Hospital authorities, however, assert that the deaths were due to pre-existing health conditions unrelated to rat bites. Amidst the protests, eight officials have faced disciplinary actions, but hospital administration describes the protest as disruptive to hospital operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visited Northeast over 70 times after becoming PM, region was overlooked during Congress govt at Centre: Modi in Arunachal Pradesh.

Visited Northeast over 70 times after becoming PM, region was overlooked dur...

 India
2
Arunachal got Rs 1 lakh crore from Centre in last 10 yrs, 16 times more than what it got during Congress rule: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Arunachal got Rs 1 lakh crore from Centre in last 10 yrs, 16 times more than...

 India
3
Chennai One: Revolutionizing Public Transport with Integrated Ticketing

Chennai One: Revolutionizing Public Transport with Integrated Ticketing

 India
4
Controversial Dismissal Spurs Pakistan's Salman Agha to Question Umpire's Call

Controversial Dismissal Spurs Pakistan's Salman Agha to Question Umpire's Ca...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025