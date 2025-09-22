Protest at MYH: Demand for Accountability Over Newborn Deaths
A tribal organization is staging an indefinite sit-in at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, demanding action following the deaths of two newborn girls reportedly bitten by rats. Protesters call for the suspension of senior officials, alleging negligence, though the hospital denies these claims, citing other health reasons.
An indefinite sit-in protest has erupted at the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, led by the tribal organization Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti. The group demands accountability following the tragic deaths of two newborn girls, who were allegedly bitten by rats.
The protesters are calling for the suspension of Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria, the college dean, and Dr. Ashok Yadav, the hospital superintendent, accusing them of gross negligence. They demand criminal charges for what they see as culpable homicide.
Hospital authorities, however, assert that the deaths were due to pre-existing health conditions unrelated to rat bites. Amidst the protests, eight officials have faced disciplinary actions, but hospital administration describes the protest as disruptive to hospital operations.
