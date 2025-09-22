Pedal for Oral Health: Dentists Cycle Across India to Raise Awareness

A dedicated team of doctors from Bengaluru has launched an ambitious nationwide cycling rally, starting from the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Kashmir, to promote awareness about oral health.

The rally, aimed at advocating for preventive dental care and oral hygiene practices, will span over 3,600 kilometers and conclude in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, after a rigorous 45-day journey.

Comprising dentists and oral health professionals, the team will engage in conducting oral health camps, awareness sessions, and free dental check-ups across various towns, particularly focusing on rural communities and schools where access to dental care is limited.

