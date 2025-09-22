Historic Launch: Punjab's Pioneering Cashless Medical Treatment Initiative

In a landmark health initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, offering up to Rs 10 lakh in cashless medical treatment for all state families. Registrations will commence on September 23 in Tarn Taran and Barnala.

During a press conference, Mann emphasized the scheme's significance, stating, "Our priority is health, education, and infrastructure." The program, approved by the cabinet in July, aims to cover 65 lakh families, providing accessibility across government and selected private hospitals.

Mann criticized the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for its refusal to allocate land for a new medical college, accusing the body of being influenced by the Badal family. Nonetheless, plans for setting up the college in Sangrur are underway to enhance healthcare services in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)