Historic Launch: Punjab's Pioneering Cashless Medical Treatment Initiative

Punjab launches the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, offering cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for all state families. Registrations begin in Tarn Taran and Barnala from September 23. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlights health, education, and infrastructure priorities, marking the program as a first for Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:25 IST
In a landmark health initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, offering up to Rs 10 lakh in cashless medical treatment for all state families. Registrations will commence on September 23 in Tarn Taran and Barnala.

During a press conference, Mann emphasized the scheme's significance, stating, "Our priority is health, education, and infrastructure." The program, approved by the cabinet in July, aims to cover 65 lakh families, providing accessibility across government and selected private hospitals.

Mann criticized the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for its refusal to allocate land for a new medical college, accusing the body of being influenced by the Badal family. Nonetheless, plans for setting up the college in Sangrur are underway to enhance healthcare services in the region.

