Ebola Crisis Deepens in Congo: Urgent Need for Resources

Health facilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak epicenter are struggling to cope, with resources dwindling rapidly. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has highlighted the dire need for additional supplies and assistance in controlling the epidemic.

The IFRC urgently seeks 20 million Swiss francs to combat the outbreak centered in Bulape, Congo's first in three years, which began in early September. Concerns are growing that the Ebola virus, endemic in this region's dense tropical forests, could spread rapidly without adequate support.

Efforts to contain the virus are facing hurdles, with isolation centers over capacity and the lack of essential equipment. Vaccination campaigns by the WHO have started to protect frontline workers and those in close contact with confirmed cases, aiming to prevent another regional health crisis.

