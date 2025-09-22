Stronger Together: Puducherry's Fight Against TB

On Monday, Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan expressed a heartfelt plea to all community sectors, including government employees and corporations, urging them to support TB patients by providing nutrition and encouragement.

During a visit to Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Villianoor, Kailashnathan interacted with TB patients, offering them nutrition bags filled with essentials and listening to their struggles. He stressed that medications alone are insufficient for healing, highlighting the role of nutritious food in bolstering immunity and assisting in livelihood support. Notably, he also donated personally to the 'Nikshay Mitra' scheme, allowing individuals to adopt TB patients and aid them nutritionally.

The Lt Governor emphasized that collective effort could achieve a TB-free India by 2025. He called on officers, government staff, corporations, institutions, and compassionate citizens to extend even small gestures of generosity, reinforcing that TB not only affects health but can also lead to familial hardship and isolation. The event was attended by Puducherry's Secretary to Health Jayanth Kumar Ray, Director of Health and Family Services Sevvel, and Chest Clinic Department officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)