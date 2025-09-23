Trump's Controversial Autism Announcement: Tylenol Link Disputed

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to announce a contentious link between the use of the common pain reliever Tylenol during pregnancy and the development of autism, a claim largely dismissed by medical experts. The announcement comes amidst ongoing debates regarding autism's causes and public health policy.

At a White House event, Trump is also expected to propose leucovorin as a potential treatment for autism symptoms, alongside announcing $50 million in National Institutes of Health grants for autism research. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has controversially linked vaccines to autism, is expected to shape discussions.

Despite Trump's assertions, scientific evidence remains lacking regarding Tylenol's impact on autism rates, according to major health authorities. The president's claims have already affected Tylenol manufacturer Kenvue's market performance, while critics maintain that increased diagnoses are more likely due to enhanced screening methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)