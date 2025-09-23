Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Autism Announcement: Tylenol Link Disputed

President Donald Trump claims a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism, despite lack of evidence. He's expected to propose leucovorin for autism symptoms. The White House event may also announce $50 million in grants for autism research, reflecting U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s contested views on vaccines and toxins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:01 IST
Trump's Controversial Autism Announcement: Tylenol Link Disputed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to announce a contentious link between the use of the common pain reliever Tylenol during pregnancy and the development of autism, a claim largely dismissed by medical experts. The announcement comes amidst ongoing debates regarding autism's causes and public health policy.

At a White House event, Trump is also expected to propose leucovorin as a potential treatment for autism symptoms, alongside announcing $50 million in National Institutes of Health grants for autism research. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has controversially linked vaccines to autism, is expected to shape discussions.

Despite Trump's assertions, scientific evidence remains lacking regarding Tylenol's impact on autism rates, according to major health authorities. The president's claims have already affected Tylenol manufacturer Kenvue's market performance, while critics maintain that increased diagnoses are more likely due to enhanced screening methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
2
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan
3
Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025