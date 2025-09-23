USDA's Survey Cancellation Sparks Concerns over Food Insecurity Data
The USDA's decision to cancel its annual food insecurity survey raises concerns among anti-hunger advocates who rely on its data to assess the impact of nutrition program cuts. Experts emphasize the report's value for evaluating state and national food insecurity and challenge assertions of its redundancy.
In a move stirring debate, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has opted to discontinue its annual food insecurity survey, sparking dismay among advocacy groups. These organizations argue that the decision hampers efforts to monitor the impact of federal cuts on nutrition programs such as food stamps.
The USDA justified the cancellation, citing redundancy and the availability of other data. However, critics argue that the report, conducted since 1998, offers unique insights at both state and national levels. Experts stress the survey's importance in evaluating the effectiveness of government initiatives.
Prominent voices, including Eric Mitchell from the Alliance to End Hunger, warn that without this data, understanding and addressing potential increases in food insecurity linked to policy changes becomes increasingly challenging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
