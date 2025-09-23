Left Menu

A New Dawn in Alzheimer's Treatment: Balancing Breakthroughs and Systemic Challenges

Researchers highlight the necessity of integrating healthcare reforms with emerging treatments like lecanemab and donanemab to address Alzheimer’s disease. While these drugs offer potential, they are accompanied by high costs and complex diagnostics. Global coordination and public health action are essential to ensure equitable treatment for all affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:04 IST
A New Dawn in Alzheimer's Treatment: Balancing Breakthroughs and Systemic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking series published by The Lancet, researchers propose urgent healthcare reforms to meet the evolving needs associated with Alzheimer's disease, emphasizing a global strategy to offset treatment costs and accessibility issues.

Alzheimer's, the most prevalent form of dementia, progressively affects memory and cognitive functions. Recent advances in medication, such as lecanemab and donanemab, show promise in slowing the disease's progression by targeting brain proteins.

Despite these advances, experts warn of challenges such as high drug costs and limited diagnostic capabilities. They advocate for international cooperation to ensure health systems adapt to these innovations, while promoting public health initiatives to mitigate risk factors like diet and urban design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

