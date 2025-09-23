A New Dawn in Alzheimer's Treatment: Balancing Breakthroughs and Systemic Challenges

In a groundbreaking series published by The Lancet, researchers propose urgent healthcare reforms to meet the evolving needs associated with Alzheimer's disease, emphasizing a global strategy to offset treatment costs and accessibility issues.

Alzheimer's, the most prevalent form of dementia, progressively affects memory and cognitive functions. Recent advances in medication, such as lecanemab and donanemab, show promise in slowing the disease's progression by targeting brain proteins.

Despite these advances, experts warn of challenges such as high drug costs and limited diagnostic capabilities. They advocate for international cooperation to ensure health systems adapt to these innovations, while promoting public health initiatives to mitigate risk factors like diet and urban design.

(With inputs from agencies.)