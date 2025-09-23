Gates and Kennedy: Vaccine Debate and Global Health Collaboration

In a notable meeting, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and a major advocate for global health, engaged in discussions with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding vaccine safety and policies. Despite their disagreements on vaccines, both leaders discussed potential areas for collaboration to enhance health outcomes globally.

The meeting, held in July, underscores Gates' commitment to working towards common goals, despite ideological differences. He stated, "If we're at all pragmatic, we should be able to find a way to work together." The dialogue comes amid Gates' preparations for the annual Goalkeepers event, which emphasizes progress towards United Nations' global development objectives.

Gates pointed out the value of U.S. research in maternal health and gestational diabetes, highlighting the potential benefits of the Gates Foundation's efforts to reduce disease prevention costs in low-income countries. Furthermore, Gates pledged $912 million to the Global Fund, urging world governments to intensify their contributions towards eradicating health challenges like AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.