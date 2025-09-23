Controversial Claims and Debunked Theories: Trump's Autism-Vaccine Statements

In a recent White House news conference, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a link between autism and the use of childhood vaccines, as well as the painkiller Tylenol during pregnancy, despite scientific evidence to the contrary.

Trump's assertions contradicted established medical research and were met with strong opposition from health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics. These claims are part of a pattern noted during Trump's previous administration, where advice lacking scientific basis was dispensed publicly.

Despite Trump's remarks, studies have consistently shown vaccines to be safe and effective. The pharmaceutical industry and health authorities reiterated the importance of adhering to scientific consensus to prevent misinformation from influencing crucial public health decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)