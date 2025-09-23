Left Menu

Controversial Claims and Debunked Theories: Trump's Autism-Vaccine Statements

In a divisive news conference, former President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims linking autism to childhood vaccines and acetaminophen use during pregnancy. Medical authorities refuted his statements, emphasizing a lack of scientific evidence. The reaction echoed widespread concern over misinformation impacting public health policies.

Donald Trump

In a recent White House news conference, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a link between autism and the use of childhood vaccines, as well as the painkiller Tylenol during pregnancy, despite scientific evidence to the contrary.

Trump's assertions contradicted established medical research and were met with strong opposition from health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics. These claims are part of a pattern noted during Trump's previous administration, where advice lacking scientific basis was dispensed publicly.

Despite Trump's remarks, studies have consistently shown vaccines to be safe and effective. The pharmaceutical industry and health authorities reiterated the importance of adhering to scientific consensus to prevent misinformation from influencing crucial public health decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

