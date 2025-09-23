Left Menu

Ayurveda Day: Globally Recognised Healthcare Movement Gaining Momentum

Ayurveda Day has become a global phenomenon, with over 150 countries recognising it as a comprehensive healthcare system. Goa could become a wellness tourism hub due to its biodiversity. Recent collaborations are integrating Ayurveda with modern medicine, supported by campaigns for data-driven research and global health initiatives.

In less than a decade, Ayurveda Day has transformed into a global health movement, acknowledged by over 150 countries as a comprehensive healthcare system, according to Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju. Speaking at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa, Raju highlighted this year's theme, 'Ayurveda for People and Planet,' aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Governor Raju underscored Goa's potential to emerge as a global hub for Ayurveda-based wellness tourism. He emphasized integrating traditional medicine with Goa's rich biodiversity, which could enhance employment and strengthen the regional economy. Efforts include establishing an Integrative Oncology Unit with Tata Memorial Centre to blend Ayurveda and modern oncology for holistic cancer care.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stressed Ayurveda's role in combating lifestyle disorders like obesity and stress. Highlighting Goa's biodiversity, Sawant called for research and cultivation of medicinal plants to boost the local Ayurvedic economy. Meanwhile, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav cited the growing global recognition of Ayurveda, marked by an extensive health assessment campaign on Ayurveda Day, reflecting integration with modern healthcare innovations.

