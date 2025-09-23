RIMS Staff Ends Agitation, Healthcare Services to Resume
After a senior consultant was assaulted amid protests over a patient's death, the staff at Manipur's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) ended their strike, which had disrupted healthcare services. The resumption of services will begin Wednesday, alongside demands for enhanced security and improved public relations at the hospital.
- Country:
- India
Manipur's largest healthcare institution, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), is set to resume normal operations on Wednesday at 8 am, following the suspension of a staff strike.
The hospital staff halted services after a senior consultant was assaulted during protests over a patient's death. The Teachers and Medical Officers' Association at RIMS is demanding improved security, including armed personnel, to prevent further incidents.
Protests erupted at the hospital after the death of Chingshubam Ongbi Manju, leading to vandalism and an assault on a professor by the deceased's relatives. Allegations have highlighted the need for better public relation measures to handle sensitive situations effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RIMS
- Manipur
- hospital
- healthcare
- protests
- security
- public relations
- agitation
- doctors
- nurses
ALSO READ
Nagaland Teachers Suspend Protests as Government Vows Swift Action
Security Forces Seize Firearms and Maoist Material in Kanker Encounter
Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Security Guard in Kherki Daula
Tragedy on Sohna Road: Security Guard Killed in Hit-and-Run
Zelenskiy and Trump: Strategic Talks on Ukraine's Security