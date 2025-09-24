Left Menu

Odomos Unveils AI-powered Campaign for a Dengue-Free India

Odomos, a leading mosquito repellent brand, is using AI-driven storytelling and cohort targeting to promote proactive mosquito protection and combat rising dengue cases in India. The campaign aims to make protection a priority during events where mosquitoes are present, enhancing public health awareness and engagement with tailored narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:54 IST
Odomos Unveils AI-powered Campaign for a Dengue-Free India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Odomos, a leading mosquito repellent brand in India, is addressing the country's urgent dengue threat with an innovative campaign. The company is utilizing AI-driven storytelling to transform consumer habits from reactive to proactive mosquito protection, thereby combating rising dengue cases. By shifting focus to preventative measures, Odomos aims to make mosquito protection a habitual consideration for Indians.

The heart of the campaign is its use of generative AI to craft personalized narratives tailored to different groups and occasions prone to mosquito exposure. From the lively cheers of crowded cricket stadiums to the serenity of evening lawn gatherings, these stories address the need for protection where it is most pertinent. Ranjan Das, MD of Apppl Combine, highlights the campaign as industry-first, merging technology with storytelling to create 'Invisible to Mosquito' engagement.

With its AI-fueled approach, Odomos is setting a benchmark in public health communication by effectively using cultural insights alongside technological innovation. The brand's vision of a Dengue-Free India is being realized by cementing its role as a protector and changemaker in mosquito repellency, supported by its clinically proven efficacy.

TRENDING

1
VMS TMT's IPO Sees Soaring Demand with 102.26x Subscription

VMS TMT's IPO Sees Soaring Demand with 102.26x Subscription

 India
2
Intensifying Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire Hopes Fade

Intensifying Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire Hopes Fade

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: How Fibe and Laxmi Dental Revolutionize Dental Care Financing

Breaking Barriers: How Fibe and Laxmi Dental Revolutionize Dental Care Finan...

 India
4
Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025