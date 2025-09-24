Odomos Unveils AI-powered Campaign for a Dengue-Free India

Odomos, a leading mosquito repellent brand in India, is addressing the country's urgent dengue threat with an innovative campaign. The company is utilizing AI-driven storytelling to transform consumer habits from reactive to proactive mosquito protection, thereby combating rising dengue cases. By shifting focus to preventative measures, Odomos aims to make mosquito protection a habitual consideration for Indians.

The heart of the campaign is its use of generative AI to craft personalized narratives tailored to different groups and occasions prone to mosquito exposure. From the lively cheers of crowded cricket stadiums to the serenity of evening lawn gatherings, these stories address the need for protection where it is most pertinent. Ranjan Das, MD of Apppl Combine, highlights the campaign as industry-first, merging technology with storytelling to create 'Invisible to Mosquito' engagement.

With its AI-fueled approach, Odomos is setting a benchmark in public health communication by effectively using cultural insights alongside technological innovation. The brand's vision of a Dengue-Free India is being realized by cementing its role as a protector and changemaker in mosquito repellency, supported by its clinically proven efficacy.