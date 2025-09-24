Nick Jonas' Organization 'Beyond Type 1' Expands to India

Beyond Type 1, the organization co-founded by American singer and actor Nick Jonas, has announced its expansion to India, aiming to bolster awareness, tackle stigma, and provide better support to young people living with diabetes.

With a mission to reframe outdated narratives surrounding diabetes, Beyond Type 1 emphasizes the need for access to education, strong support systems, and quality care to enhance both physical and mental health. As part of its Indian initiative, the organization is collaborating with local partners to build these essential systems and support the community in redefining life with diabetes.

The expansion involves collaboration with local organizations like HRIDAY and the global support of the NCD Alliance. These partnerships will focus on awareness campaigns, early detection, educational programs in schools and communities, and peer support initiatives, all tailored to the experiential insights of those affected.