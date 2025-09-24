Left Menu

Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Hengrui Pharma to develop and commercialize Trastuzumab Rezetecan, an antibody drug conjugate for cancer treatment. The collaboration excludes several major markets and includes milestone payments up to $1.093 billion, reflecting an advance in oncology innovation and accessibility in emerging regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:11 IST
Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Hengrui Pharma on Wednesday, focusing on the development and commercialization of Trastuzumab Rezetecan. This next-generation antibody drug conjugate aims to treat various types of cancer, marking a significant milestone in Glenmark's oncology strategy.

Under the agreement, Glenmark obtains worldwide rights, barring several key regions, to advance Trastuzumab Rezetecan. The deal terms include an upfront payment of $18 million and potential milestone payments amounting to $1.093 billion, tied to regulatory and commercial achievements.

Trastuzumab Rezetecan, developed by Hengrui, has been approved in China for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and is under review for breast cancer treatment. Glenmark's engagement reaffirms its commitment to pioneering cancer therapies in emerging markets, noted Glenmark's Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Inflation and Global Central Bank Changes

U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Inflation and Global Central Bank Changes

 Global
2
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Racket with Major Raid

Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Racket with Major Raid

 India
3
Trump's Pledge to Arab Leaders on West Bank Annexation

Trump's Pledge to Arab Leaders on West Bank Annexation

 Global
4
Delhi HC Advocates for Inclusive Currency Design for the Disabled

Delhi HC Advocates for Inclusive Currency Design for the Disabled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025