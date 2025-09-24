Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Hengrui Pharma to develop and commercialize Trastuzumab Rezetecan, an antibody drug conjugate for cancer treatment. The collaboration excludes several major markets and includes milestone payments up to $1.093 billion, reflecting an advance in oncology innovation and accessibility in emerging regions.
- Country:
- India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Hengrui Pharma on Wednesday, focusing on the development and commercialization of Trastuzumab Rezetecan. This next-generation antibody drug conjugate aims to treat various types of cancer, marking a significant milestone in Glenmark's oncology strategy.
Under the agreement, Glenmark obtains worldwide rights, barring several key regions, to advance Trastuzumab Rezetecan. The deal terms include an upfront payment of $18 million and potential milestone payments amounting to $1.093 billion, tied to regulatory and commercial achievements.
Trastuzumab Rezetecan, developed by Hengrui, has been approved in China for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and is under review for breast cancer treatment. Glenmark's engagement reaffirms its commitment to pioneering cancer therapies in emerging markets, noted Glenmark's Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha.
