Argentina's Economic Growth Falls Short of Expectations

Argentina's economy grew by 2.9% in July, below analysts' expectations of 3.3%. Official data indicated slower-than-anticipated growth for Latin America's third-largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Official reports indicate that Argentina's economic activity grew by 2.9% in July, a performance that fell short of the 3.3% growth anticipated by market analysts.

This development sheds light on a slower-than-expected expansion for Latin America's third-largest economy.

The data, released on Wednesday, highlights the ongoing economic challenges facing the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

