Argentina's Economic Growth Falls Short of Expectations
Argentina's economy grew by 2.9% in July, below analysts' expectations of 3.3%. Official data indicated slower-than-anticipated growth for Latin America's third-largest economy.
This development sheds light on a slower-than-expected expansion for Latin America's third-largest economy.
The data, released on Wednesday, highlights the ongoing economic challenges facing the country.
