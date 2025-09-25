Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Rehab: Fatal Quarrel Erupts

A 38-year-old man receiving treatment at a rehabilitation center was killed by two fellow inmates after a minor argument turned violent. The victim, from Andhra Pradesh, had been at the facility for eight months. The suspects, from Nalgonda district and Barkas, have been taken into custody.

Updated: 25-09-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded at a private de-addiction and rehabilitation center where a 38-year-old man was murdered by two fellow inmates following a minor quarrel, according to police reports on Thursday.

The victim, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, had been at the facility for several months undergoing treatment for mental health issues. On Wednesday, a dispute escalated, leading to a brutal attack involving sticks and a nail cutter.

Authorities have taken into custody two suspects, both reportedly recent admissions to the center from Telangana, and charged them with murder. The incident has raised concerns about safety within rehabilitation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

