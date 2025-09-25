Left Menu

Ryanair CEO Addresses Minimal Impact of Drone Disruptions on Profitability

Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, reassures that drone disruptions, while irritating, do not threaten the airline's profitability. He emphasizes the preparedness of airlines for such incidents, unlike larger threats like pandemics or geopolitical conflicts. Recent drone events in Denmark highlight the vulnerability of European airspace.

25-09-2025
In light of recent drone-related disruptions, Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary declared such incidents as mere irritants that are unlikely to dent the airline's financial outlook.

O'Leary noted Thursday that the resilience of airlines in handling these operational disruptions ensures a swift recovery despite safety concerns.

Drone incursions in Denmark have underscored the fragility of European airspace and pose significant challenges for government countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

