Ryanair CEO Addresses Minimal Impact of Drone Disruptions on Profitability

In light of recent drone-related disruptions, Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary declared such incidents as mere irritants that are unlikely to dent the airline's financial outlook.

O'Leary noted Thursday that the resilience of airlines in handling these operational disruptions ensures a swift recovery despite safety concerns.

Drone incursions in Denmark have underscored the fragility of European airspace and pose significant challenges for government countermeasures.

