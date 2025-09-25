Indonesia's Massive Meal Programme Stumbles: Health Crisis Unfolds

Amid troubling reports of widespread food poisoning, Indonesia's government is under pressure to halt President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious free meal programme. The initiative, designed to address malnutrition across the nation, is now linked to the illness of thousands of schoolchildren.

Shocking footage from local hospitals reveals children in distress, gripping their stomachs in pain, as authorities scramble to manage the fallout. With over 4,700 confirmed cases, including significant outbreaks in West Java, the programme's safety and execution are under fierce scrutiny.

The Indonesian Education Monitoring Network and health officials call for an immediate suspension of the programme, citing unresolved health risks and potential underreporting of affected cases. With child safety at the forefront, President Subianto faces significant pressure to reassess and reform the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)