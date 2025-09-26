Space Healthcare Breakthrough: Diabetes Monitoring Reaches New Heights
A study during Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission showed that current diabetes tools used on Earth are effective in space, allowing astronauts with diabetes to safely embark on missions. This could revolutionize remote healthcare both in space and on Earth, using continuous glucose monitors and insulin pens.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking study conducted during Shubhanshu Shukla's mission to the International Space Station reveals that diabetes management tools, familiar on Earth, can maintain their efficacy in space environments. This finding paves the way for people with diabetes to participate in space missions safely.
Conducted by Burjeel Holdings during the Axiom-4 mission, the Suite Ride experiment demonstrated that continuous glucose monitors and insulin pens work reliably under extreme space conditions, offering real-time monitoring and data transfer between space and Earth.
These results represent a significant leap for both space exploration and healthcare innovation, suggesting novel remote care approaches that can be applied to challenging environments including offshore oil rigs and beyond. The experiment marks the first successful use of these tools aboard the space station, highlighting the potential for broader applications.
