Battling Measles: Indonesia's Vaccine Dilemma in a Predominantly Muslim Community
Health workers in Indonesia's Sumenep are combating a severe measles outbreak by administering vaccines. Trust issues arise due to religious concerns about vaccines containing pig-derived gelatin, considered haram in Islam. Efforts continue despite falling vaccination rates and religious hesitancy, with hopes for future halal alternatives to prevent further outbreaks.
In the Indonesian city of Sumenep, health care workers on motorbikes are delivering measles vaccines to children. This initiative is part of the government's response to a deadly outbreak that has infected over 2,600 children this year, resulting in 20 deaths.
The campaign faces challenges due to religious concerns over the use of pig-derived gelatin in vaccines, which is deemed haram by some Islamic scholars. Despite assurances and temporary permissions from Indonesian religious leaders, vaccine hesitancy persists among parents.
Efforts include distributing over 78,000 vaccines through clinics and home visits. Authorities hope these measures can curb the virus's spread. As vaccination rates decline, the call for a halal vaccine intensifies, underscoring the ongoing struggle to achieve public health goals.
