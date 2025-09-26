Left Menu

Spain's Economy Outpaces Eurozone: A Surging Success Story

Spain's economy outperformed its eurozone counterparts in Q2, with a 0.8% GDP growth versus the previous quarter. Annual growth reached 3.1%, spurred by strong performance across sectors and a historic low in unemployment. This contrasts with the sluggish growth of its European neighbors.

26-09-2025
Spain's accelerated economic growth has outstripped that of its eurozone counterparts, according to recent data. The country's GDP grew 0.8% in the second quarter, surpassing the preliminary estimate of 0.7%.

The annual growth rate climbed to 3.1%, fueled by robust performance in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and services, which accounts for over half of the GDP. A boom in tourism further buoyed the services sector.

Unemployment dropped to a historic low of 10.29%, a stark contrast to the broader eurozone's minimal GDP increase of 0.1%. The Spanish government has revised its growth forecasts upwards, amidst an anticipated sluggish growth for its European peers.

