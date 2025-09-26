Spain's Economy Outpaces Eurozone: A Surging Success Story
Spain's economy outperformed its eurozone counterparts in Q2, with a 0.8% GDP growth versus the previous quarter. Annual growth reached 3.1%, spurred by strong performance across sectors and a historic low in unemployment. This contrasts with the sluggish growth of its European neighbors.
Spain's accelerated economic growth has outstripped that of its eurozone counterparts, according to recent data. The country's GDP grew 0.8% in the second quarter, surpassing the preliminary estimate of 0.7%.
The annual growth rate climbed to 3.1%, fueled by robust performance in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and services, which accounts for over half of the GDP. A boom in tourism further buoyed the services sector.
Unemployment dropped to a historic low of 10.29%, a stark contrast to the broader eurozone's minimal GDP increase of 0.1%. The Spanish government has revised its growth forecasts upwards, amidst an anticipated sluggish growth for its European peers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- economy
- GDP
- growth
- eurozone
- unemployment
- tourism
- INE
- forecast
- Carlos Cuerpo
ALSO READ
Syria's $1.5 Billion Tourism Boost: Investment Surge to Rejuvenate Economy
Uttar Pradesh Launches Religious Tourism Packages for World Tourism Day
Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh's Tourism Crisis
Kerala Tourism to host three-day travel lit fest at Varkala
Vibrant Navratri: Celebrating Culture and Tourism in Vijayawada