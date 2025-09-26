Left Menu

Pristyn Care Expands with Top Bariatric Center in Maharashtra

Pristyn Care has extended its presence in Maharashtra by acquiring Laparo Obeso Centre, enhancing their capacity with over 500 beds. Recognized as India's 3rd Best Bariatric Hospital, the expansion boosts patient access to advanced care and aligns with Pristyn Care's goal of becoming a leading healthcare provider in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:23 IST
Pristyn Care Expands with Top Bariatric Center in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Pristyn Care has expanded its operations into Maharashtra by adding the renowned Laparo Obeso Centre to its portfolio, led by the esteemed bariatric surgeon Dr. Shashank Shah. This move increases Pristyn Care's hospital count to nine, with a total capacity exceeding 500 beds nationwide.

The acquisition comes on the heels of the Times Health Survey 2025, which ranked Laparo Obeso Centre as the third-best bariatric hospital in India under the All India Lifestyle Hospitals & Clinics category. The expansion not only strengthens Pristyn Care's presence but also amplifies patient access to premium bariatric and metabolic surgery across Maharashtra.

With a commitment to providing world-class patient care, Co-founder Harsimarbir Singh highlighted the expansion's significance, noting plans to broaden medical facilities to over 5,00,000 sq. ft. and more than 1,000 beds by year's end, cementing Pristyn Care's status as a rapidly-growing healthcare provider in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest in Ladakh

Controversy Erupts Over Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest in Ladakh

 India
2
Mumbai Police Nabs Notorious Criminal After Statewide Hunt

Mumbai Police Nabs Notorious Criminal After Statewide Hunt

 India
3
HUL Navigates GST-Driven Sales Disruption, Eyes Long-Term Gains

HUL Navigates GST-Driven Sales Disruption, Eyes Long-Term Gains

 India
4
Swiss Pharma Giants Unfazed by U.S. Tariff Threat

Swiss Pharma Giants Unfazed by U.S. Tariff Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025