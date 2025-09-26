Pristyn Care Expands with Top Bariatric Center in Maharashtra

Pristyn Care has expanded its operations into Maharashtra by adding the renowned Laparo Obeso Centre to its portfolio, led by the esteemed bariatric surgeon Dr. Shashank Shah. This move increases Pristyn Care's hospital count to nine, with a total capacity exceeding 500 beds nationwide.

The acquisition comes on the heels of the Times Health Survey 2025, which ranked Laparo Obeso Centre as the third-best bariatric hospital in India under the All India Lifestyle Hospitals & Clinics category. The expansion not only strengthens Pristyn Care's presence but also amplifies patient access to premium bariatric and metabolic surgery across Maharashtra.

With a commitment to providing world-class patient care, Co-founder Harsimarbir Singh highlighted the expansion's significance, noting plans to broaden medical facilities to over 5,00,000 sq. ft. and more than 1,000 beds by year's end, cementing Pristyn Care's status as a rapidly-growing healthcare provider in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)