Global Synergy in Food Safety: Bridging Borders for Health

Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted the evolving importance of international food regulators at the Global Food Regulators Summit 2025. The summit, organized by FSSAI, emphasized global cooperation in food safety. Participation from 59 countries underscored the need for international dialogue and regulatory innovation.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda stressed the crucial role of international food regulators, as global trade expands, to ensure consumer safety. He spoke at the Global Food Regulators Summit 2025, organized by FSSAI.

This year's theme, 'Evolving Food Systems - Yatha Annam Tatha Manah,' reflects the link between food quality and mental health. Nadda emphasized that food safety is about building trust rather than mere compliance.

The summit saw participation from 59 countries, highlighting the importance of global cooperation in food safety and serving as a platform to enhance international dialogue and regulatory innovation.

