Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

In a move sparking significant controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again urged pregnant women and young children to avoid Tylenol, contradicting established medical advice. His recent comments, linking vaccines and autism, have been widely criticized by health experts and advocacy groups.

During a news conference, Trump proposed changes to the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, suggesting it be split into separate shots and advising delayed inoculation for hepatitis B. This advice contradicts medical consensus, which maintains current vaccination protocols are both safe and effective.

The backlash resembles the criticism Trump faced during the early COVID-19 pandemic for suggesting unfounded health remedies. Medical professionals continue to emphasize the importance of relying on established scientific evidence rather than unsupported claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)