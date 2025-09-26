Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance against the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and young childhood, despite criticism from medical experts. His remarks, which suggest links between vaccines and autism without scientific backing, have drawn widespread condemnation from health advocacy groups and experts.

In a move sparking significant controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again urged pregnant women and young children to avoid Tylenol, contradicting established medical advice. His recent comments, linking vaccines and autism, have been widely criticized by health experts and advocacy groups.

During a news conference, Trump proposed changes to the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, suggesting it be split into separate shots and advising delayed inoculation for hepatitis B. This advice contradicts medical consensus, which maintains current vaccination protocols are both safe and effective.

The backlash resembles the criticism Trump faced during the early COVID-19 pandemic for suggesting unfounded health remedies. Medical professionals continue to emphasize the importance of relying on established scientific evidence rather than unsupported claims.

