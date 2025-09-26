Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash
President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance against the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and young childhood, despite criticism from medical experts. His remarks, which suggest links between vaccines and autism without scientific backing, have drawn widespread condemnation from health advocacy groups and experts.
In a move sparking significant controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again urged pregnant women and young children to avoid Tylenol, contradicting established medical advice. His recent comments, linking vaccines and autism, have been widely criticized by health experts and advocacy groups.
During a news conference, Trump proposed changes to the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, suggesting it be split into separate shots and advising delayed inoculation for hepatitis B. This advice contradicts medical consensus, which maintains current vaccination protocols are both safe and effective.
The backlash resembles the criticism Trump faced during the early COVID-19 pandemic for suggesting unfounded health remedies. Medical professionals continue to emphasize the importance of relying on established scientific evidence rather than unsupported claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political Drama
Controversy Ignites Over Allegations of Unconstitutional Orders in Indore
Controversy Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Sparks Legal Challenge
Durga Puja Controversy: Vatican City Theme Sparks Debate
Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi