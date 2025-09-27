The Sleep 'Hack' That's Keeping Doctors Awake: Mouth Taping Controversy
Mouth taping, a social media trend claiming to improve sleep and reduce snoring, faces strong opposition from medical experts. While proponents on platforms like TikTok advocate its benefits, doctors warn against its potential risks including exacerbating sleep disorders. Experts recommend consulting professionals to identify and address underlying causes of mouth breathing.
Mouth taping, a contentious trend emerging on social media platforms, suggests that sealing one's mouth while sleeping can enhance sleep quality and minimize snoring. However, medical authorities caution against this practice due to unverified claims and associated dangers.
Dr. Kimberly Hutchison, a neurologist at Oregon Health & Science University, highlights the limited and inconclusive nature of studies supporting mouth taping. Risks, such as worsening of sleep apnea and potential suffocation, overshadow the purported benefits. Experts emphasize that nasal breathing, rather than mouth breathing, is more favorable for health.
Dr. David Schulman from Emory University advocates alternative solutions, including prescription mouthpieces and CPAP machines, for individuals seeking to address sleep-related issues. He urges those experiencing mouth breathing to consult healthcare professionals, as it may indicate a more serious condition like obstructive sleep apnea. A thorough assessment through sleep testing is advised for informed decision-making.