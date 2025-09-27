The Sleep 'Hack' That's Keeping Doctors Awake: Mouth Taping Controversy

Mouth taping, a contentious trend emerging on social media platforms, suggests that sealing one's mouth while sleeping can enhance sleep quality and minimize snoring. However, medical authorities caution against this practice due to unverified claims and associated dangers.

Dr. Kimberly Hutchison, a neurologist at Oregon Health & Science University, highlights the limited and inconclusive nature of studies supporting mouth taping. Risks, such as worsening of sleep apnea and potential suffocation, overshadow the purported benefits. Experts emphasize that nasal breathing, rather than mouth breathing, is more favorable for health.

Dr. David Schulman from Emory University advocates alternative solutions, including prescription mouthpieces and CPAP machines, for individuals seeking to address sleep-related issues. He urges those experiencing mouth breathing to consult healthcare professionals, as it may indicate a more serious condition like obstructive sleep apnea. A thorough assessment through sleep testing is advised for informed decision-making.