Kerala's AIIMS Dilemma: Political Decisions and Location Debate

The promise of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Kerala remains uncertain, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda confirming the institute but withholding details on implementation. The debate rages on, with state leaders and the public anxious over the location decision.

During a BJP meeting in Kollam district, Nadda remarked that Kerala would eventually welcome an AIIMS, at the appropriate time and place. However, the minister offered no elaboration on this long-debated proposal.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George remarked that the state should not miss out due to location disputes, highlighting the Centre's political decision as the remaining hurdle. The demand has received support from several leaders, though opinions on location remain divided.