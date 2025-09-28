Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Snakebite Claims Lives: A Tale of Misguided Faith in Quackery

An elderly woman and her daughter from Odisha's Keonjhar district died after a snakebite incident. Instead of seeking immediate medical care, they initially relied on a quack for treatment. As the daughter's condition worsened, she was eventually hospitalized but succumbed to her injuries, as did her mother shortly after.

An elderly woman and her daughter tragically lost their lives after a venomous snake bite in Odisha's Keonjhar district, according to officials.

Identified as Phulmani Naik and her daughter Jatri Naik, the incident unfolded when Phulmani visited Jatri in Kashipur village within the Turumunga police jurisdiction. Both were bitten while sleeping on the floor of Jatri's home.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the family initially consulted a quack instead of taking the women to a hospital. When Jatri's condition worsened, she was transported to Thakurmunda hospital and later to Anandpur hospital, where she died. Phulmani returned home but succumbed soon after. Authorities are probing the incident.

