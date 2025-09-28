Tragedy Strikes as Snakebite Claims Lives: A Tale of Misguided Faith in Quackery
An elderly woman and her daughter from Odisha's Keonjhar district died after a snakebite incident. Instead of seeking immediate medical care, they initially relied on a quack for treatment. As the daughter's condition worsened, she was eventually hospitalized but succumbed to her injuries, as did her mother shortly after.
- Country:
- India
An elderly woman and her daughter tragically lost their lives after a venomous snake bite in Odisha's Keonjhar district, according to officials.
Identified as Phulmani Naik and her daughter Jatri Naik, the incident unfolded when Phulmani visited Jatri in Kashipur village within the Turumunga police jurisdiction. Both were bitten while sleeping on the floor of Jatri's home.
Despite the seriousness of the situation, the family initially consulted a quack instead of taking the women to a hospital. When Jatri's condition worsened, she was transported to Thakurmunda hospital and later to Anandpur hospital, where she died. Phulmani returned home but succumbed soon after. Authorities are probing the incident.
ALSO READ
TVK chief Vijay condoles stampede deaths, says he prays for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals.
Vijay's rally: Heart-rending scenes unfold at Karur govt hospital, kin of those who fainted and are feared dead cry inconsolably.
After hospitalisation of several persons, police resort to baton-charge in Karur to drive away crowd who gathered to witness Vijay's rally.
A number of persons who fainted in TVK chief Vijay's rally are feared dead; chaotic scenes in TN's Karur hospitals.
'Information from Karur worrisome,' says CM Stalin on stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally, hospitalisation of several people.