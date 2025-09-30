Left Menu

Bhiwandi Cracks Down on Bogus Doctors, Boosts Health Facilities

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts against bogus doctors by forming a review committee to address related complaints. It has also urged citizens to use only government-approved health facilities, enhancing access to healthcare with 19 urban health centres operational under the National Urban Health Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:38 IST
The Bhiwandi municipal authorities have escalated measures against fake medical practitioners, following the formation of a dedicated committee. This move aims to address complaints and ensure citizens' reliance on certified healthcare facilities, as stated by an official on Tuesday.

Leading this initiative, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) urges residents to seek medical attention exclusively from government-recognized institutions. Dr. Sandeep Gadekar highlighted that the BNCMC currently operates 19 urban health centres, with a BGP dispensary, under its medical health department.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, authorities have booked 74 fraudulent practitioners, leveraging police support to protect the public from unqualified doctors. Moreover, the government approved 39 urban health and wellness centres under the National Urban Health Mission, out of which 19 are operational, bolstering healthcare accessibility in Bhiwandi.

