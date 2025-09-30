Bhiwandi Cracks Down on Bogus Doctors, Boosts Health Facilities

The Bhiwandi municipal authorities have escalated measures against fake medical practitioners, following the formation of a dedicated committee. This move aims to address complaints and ensure citizens' reliance on certified healthcare facilities, as stated by an official on Tuesday.

Leading this initiative, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) urges residents to seek medical attention exclusively from government-recognized institutions. Dr. Sandeep Gadekar highlighted that the BNCMC currently operates 19 urban health centres, with a BGP dispensary, under its medical health department.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, authorities have booked 74 fraudulent practitioners, leveraging police support to protect the public from unqualified doctors. Moreover, the government approved 39 urban health and wellness centres under the National Urban Health Mission, out of which 19 are operational, bolstering healthcare accessibility in Bhiwandi.

