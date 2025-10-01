Left Menu

Pfizer Strikes Historic Drug Pricing Deal with Trump Administration

Pfizer has agreed to lower drug costs in a deal with the Trump administration. This agreement involves providing lowest prices to Medicaid and signifies attempts to curb high drug prices. Trump's administration leverages tariffs to negotiate similarly favorable deals with other drugmakers, aiming to boost US manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:05 IST
Pfizer Strikes Historic Drug Pricing Deal with Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark agreement, drugmaker Pfizer has committed to reducing drug costs following negotiations with the Trump administration, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday. The deal, unveiled at the White House alongside Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, aims to address rising drug prices by offering Medicaid the lowest prices across developed nations.

The initiative is part of Trump's broader strategy to lower drug costs in the United States, previously encouraging drugmakers to voluntarily reduce prices or risk imposition of tariffs. Although the specifics of the pricing cuts remain unclear, the agreement promises positive implications for uninsured patients and state budgets supporting the Medicaid program.

Besides committing to reduced pricing, Pfizer has also pledged a USD 70 billion investment in domestic manufacturing. This move aligns with President Trump's vision to bolster US drug production, with negotiations already underway with other pharmaceutical giants to create similar deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India
2
Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and Consumer Confidence

Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and ...

 Global
3
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines
4
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025