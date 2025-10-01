Left Menu

Suspension and Controversy: Doctor Accused of Misconduct Sparks Outrage

A doctor in J&K's Ramban district has been suspended amid allegations of misconduct with a female patient, leading to public outrage. Authorities, including local politicians, have called for swift action. The health department has assured strict measures, with the consultant gynaecologist now under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:02 IST
Suspension and Controversy: Doctor Accused of Misconduct Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have suspended a doctor in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district following allegations of misconduct by a female patient, officials reported Tuesday.

The incident, involving a consultant gynaecologist at Banihal's sub-district hospital, sparked local anger. National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen raised the issue, communicating with Health Minister Sakina Itoo for immediate action. Shaheen announced the doctor's arrest, pending police confirmation.

Banihal Congress leader Imtiaz Ahmed Khanday met with Health Secretary Syed Abid Shah, calling for the doctor's suspension, which the health secretary confirmed. Health Secretary Shah subsequently issued the suspension order for Dr. Girdhari Lal Manhas, attaching him with the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, during the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

 Global
2
Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

 Global
3
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
4
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025