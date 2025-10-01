Suspension and Controversy: Doctor Accused of Misconduct Sparks Outrage

Authorities have suspended a doctor in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district following allegations of misconduct by a female patient, officials reported Tuesday.

The incident, involving a consultant gynaecologist at Banihal's sub-district hospital, sparked local anger. National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen raised the issue, communicating with Health Minister Sakina Itoo for immediate action. Shaheen announced the doctor's arrest, pending police confirmation.

Banihal Congress leader Imtiaz Ahmed Khanday met with Health Secretary Syed Abid Shah, calling for the doctor's suspension, which the health secretary confirmed. Health Secretary Shah subsequently issued the suspension order for Dr. Girdhari Lal Manhas, attaching him with the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, during the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)