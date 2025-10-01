Left Menu

Miraculous Reattachment: A Hand Saved by Surgical Precision

A complex surgical procedure successfully reattached Harlal's hand after an attack by an NSG commando. Carried out at AIIMS Jodhpur, the surgery involved reconnecting blood vessels and restoring hand function. Harlal is expected to regain full hand functionality soon. The attack's motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:31 IST
Miraculous Reattachment: A Hand Saved by Surgical Precision
Harlal
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable medical feat unfolded at AIIMS Jodhpur where surgeons successfully reattached a man's hand, severed in a brutal attack. The patient, identified as Harlal, was targeted alongside others by an NSG commando in Barmer, leaving him nearly handless.

Under the expert care of Prakash Chandra Kala, Head of Plastic Surgery, the surgery demanded the connection of fine blood vessels, bones, and tendons—the operation spanned over ten hours. This technically demanding procedure has left Harlal with promising prospects for full recovery.

Ten days post-surgery, Harlal exhibits normal blood circulation in his fingers and is expected to resume regular activities soon. However, the motive behind the violent assault that claimed his hand remains unknown, while the liquor trader involved succumbed to his injuries.

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India
2
Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

Poland Extends Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

 Poland
3
Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

 India
4
Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025