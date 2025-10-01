Miraculous Reattachment: A Hand Saved by Surgical Precision

A remarkable medical feat unfolded at AIIMS Jodhpur where surgeons successfully reattached a man's hand, severed in a brutal attack. The patient, identified as Harlal, was targeted alongside others by an NSG commando in Barmer, leaving him nearly handless.

Under the expert care of Prakash Chandra Kala, Head of Plastic Surgery, the surgery demanded the connection of fine blood vessels, bones, and tendons—the operation spanned over ten hours. This technically demanding procedure has left Harlal with promising prospects for full recovery.

Ten days post-surgery, Harlal exhibits normal blood circulation in his fingers and is expected to resume regular activities soon. However, the motive behind the violent assault that claimed his hand remains unknown, while the liquor trader involved succumbed to his injuries.