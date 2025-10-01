Left Menu

Delhi to Modernize Biomedical Waste Management with New Treatment Plants

Delhi is set to enhance its biomedical waste management by establishing two new treatment plants. The government has mandated a three-month deadline for tender processes, intending to eliminate longstanding deficiencies in waste management and protect public health with modern, efficient facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:14 IST
Delhi to Modernize Biomedical Waste Management with New Treatment Plants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to overhaul Delhi's waste management system, the government has announced plans for two state-of-the-art biomedical waste treatment facilities.

These new plants, aiming to replace the outdated Nilothi unit, will bolster infrastructure in Regions 1 and 2, addressing environmental and health concerns due to waste accumulation.

The initiative, spearheaded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, involves a stringent timeline for tendering, with the process set to be completed within three months under a Build–Own–Operate model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Trade Pact Revolutionizes Economic Ties Between India and EFTA Nations

Historic Trade Pact Revolutionizes Economic Ties Between India and EFTA Nati...

 India
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Market Jitters Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Wobbles: Market Jitters Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Naming Dispute Over Navi Mumbai Airport Sparks Potential Protests

Naming Dispute Over Navi Mumbai Airport Sparks Potential Protests

 India
4
Delhi Court Convicts Woman for Ganja Possession

Delhi Court Convicts Woman for Ganja Possession

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025