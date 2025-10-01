Delhi to Modernize Biomedical Waste Management with New Treatment Plants
Delhi is set to enhance its biomedical waste management by establishing two new treatment plants. The government has mandated a three-month deadline for tender processes, intending to eliminate longstanding deficiencies in waste management and protect public health with modern, efficient facilities.
In a decisive move to overhaul Delhi's waste management system, the government has announced plans for two state-of-the-art biomedical waste treatment facilities.
These new plants, aiming to replace the outdated Nilothi unit, will bolster infrastructure in Regions 1 and 2, addressing environmental and health concerns due to waste accumulation.
The initiative, spearheaded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, involves a stringent timeline for tendering, with the process set to be completed within three months under a Build–Own–Operate model.
