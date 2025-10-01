Left Menu

Khoya Crackdown: Ensuring Food Safety in Delhi Amid Festive Rush

The Delhi government's food safety department, with police assistance, conducted raids on vehicles carrying khoya, a milk solid product in demand during festivals. Legal and survey samples from 11 vehicles were collected for testing. Results will dictate stringent actions against violators, emphasizing safety during the festive period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to safeguard food quality during the festive season, Delhi's food safety department joined forces with the police to conduct raids on vehicles transporting khoya, which is a milk solid product in high demand during this time.

Samples were collected from 11 vehicles at Khoya Mandi, as reported by an official statement. These samples have been dispatched to the Lawrence Road laboratory, where testing will occur, with results expected within two weeks. Should any adulteration be detected, strict actions will follow.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has reinforced the government's commitment to public health, particularly during high-risk festive seasons. He assured citizens of continued monitoring and stringent enforcement to prevent food adulteration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

