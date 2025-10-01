Khoya Crackdown: Ensuring Food Safety in Delhi Amid Festive Rush

In a move to safeguard food quality during the festive season, Delhi's food safety department joined forces with the police to conduct raids on vehicles transporting khoya, which is a milk solid product in high demand during this time.

Samples were collected from 11 vehicles at Khoya Mandi, as reported by an official statement. These samples have been dispatched to the Lawrence Road laboratory, where testing will occur, with results expected within two weeks. Should any adulteration be detected, strict actions will follow.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has reinforced the government's commitment to public health, particularly during high-risk festive seasons. He assured citizens of continued monitoring and stringent enforcement to prevent food adulteration.

(With inputs from agencies.)