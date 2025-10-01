Roche Pharma's Billion Franc Investment Signals Commitment to India's Healthcare Boom
Roche Pharma plans to invest 1.5 billion Swiss Francs in India over the next five years. This move aligns with their commitment to the Indian market, underlining India as an innovation hub. The investment targets R&D and partnerships with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat to enhance patient access.
Roche Pharma, a prominent name in the Swiss healthcare industry, is set to make a significant investment of 1.5 billion Swiss Francs in India over the coming five years, according to a senior company executive speaking on Wednesday.
At the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Prosperity Summit, Roche Pharma Area Head CEETRIS, Francois du Toit, emphasized the strategic importance of India. 'We see India as not only a crucial market but also a hub for innovation,' he stated, highlighting the firm's enduring commitment to the region.
This major investment will be channeled into three pivotal areas, with R&D being a key focus. Roche is also committed to collaborating with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat to expand the reach of its innovative products to as many Indian patients as possible.
