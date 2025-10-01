Roche Pharma's Billion Franc Investment Signals Commitment to India's Healthcare Boom

Roche Pharma, a prominent name in the Swiss healthcare industry, is set to make a significant investment of 1.5 billion Swiss Francs in India over the coming five years, according to a senior company executive speaking on Wednesday.

At the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Prosperity Summit, Roche Pharma Area Head CEETRIS, Francois du Toit, emphasized the strategic importance of India. 'We see India as not only a crucial market but also a hub for innovation,' he stated, highlighting the firm's enduring commitment to the region.

This major investment will be channeled into three pivotal areas, with R&D being a key focus. Roche is also committed to collaborating with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat to expand the reach of its innovative products to as many Indian patients as possible.