Urgent Alert: Stop Use of Coldrif Cough Syrup in Telangana

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration issued a public alert on Saturday urging the cessation of Coldrif cough syrup usage. The notification follows child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reportedly linked to the syrup's consumption.

The product batch, identified as SR-13, is allegedly contaminated with the toxic substance Diethylene Glycol, prompting the administration to advise stopping its use immediately. Authorities have coordinated with counterparts in Tamil Nadu to monitor distribution and potential spread within Telangana.

Retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals have been instructed to halt the distribution and freeze stocks of the batch. The Madhya Pradesh government has already banned the syrup's sale due to a suspected link to nine child deaths from kidney infections in Chhindwara district since early September.

(With inputs from agencies.)