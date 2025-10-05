Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: The Deadly Coldrif Cough Syrup

Two children in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district have tragically died amid allegations of consuming the toxic Coldrif cough syrup. Containing diethylene glycol, a banned chemical, the syrup has been linked to severe health complications, prompting authorities to stop its sale and launch a detailed investigation.

Amla Block Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Narware has identified the deceased as Kabir, aged four, and Garmit, aged two and a half. Both children exhibited symptoms such as kidney issues and abdominal swelling. Though no post-mortem was performed, severe kidney complications were documented and sent to health officials for further scrutiny.

The crisis escalates as Tamil Nadu drug authorities label the syrup batch as adulterated, leading to its ban. Following this, the Madhya Pradesh FDA has ordered the immediate cessation of Coldrif sales pending a comprehensive inquiry, while a local practitioner faces arrest pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)