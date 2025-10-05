Health Department Scandal: Allegations of Inflated Costs for Vein Detector Machines in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Congress has accused the state government of corruption, claiming that the health department spent exorbitant amounts on vein detector machines, which are overpriced and gathering dust in hospitals.

The opposition party demands an investigation into alleged misconduct involving Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. Congress leader Karan Mahara has highlighted procedural lapses and inflated costs.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Dr. Sunita Tamta dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating purchases followed due process and equipment is in use. She cited completed installations and ongoing operations to counter the opposition's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)