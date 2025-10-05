Left Menu

Health Department Scandal: Allegations of Inflated Costs for Vein Detector Machines in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Congress accuses the state health department of purchasing vein detector machines at inflated prices. Despite high expenses, machines remain unused. Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat faces demands for a probe, while the department refutes claims, asserting purchases followed rules and procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Congress has accused the state government of corruption, claiming that the health department spent exorbitant amounts on vein detector machines, which are overpriced and gathering dust in hospitals.

The opposition party demands an investigation into alleged misconduct involving Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. Congress leader Karan Mahara has highlighted procedural lapses and inflated costs.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Dr. Sunita Tamta dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating purchases followed due process and equipment is in use. She cited completed installations and ongoing operations to counter the opposition's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

