NHRC Orders Probe Into Children's Deaths from Contaminated Cough Syrup

The NHRC has demanded investigations into children's deaths allegedly caused by contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. It also urged a ban on spurious medicines and called on national and state health agencies to test and report on drug safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:16 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for urgent investigations into the deaths of children, allegedly due to contaminated cough syrup, in states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Issuing notices to these state governments, the NHRC directed an immediate ban on the sale of spurious medicines in the affected regions.

Additionally, the Drugs Controller General of India and other central health organizations have been instructed to conduct thorough investigations into the supply chain of such unsafe drugs and ensure regional labs collect and test samples promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

