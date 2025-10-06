Left Menu

Nobel Triumph: Scientists Unlock Immune System Mysteries

American scientists Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, alongside Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi, received the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for research on peripheral immune tolerance. Their work highlights regulatory T cells and their role in preventing autoimmune diseases and potential cancer treatments, opening pathways for new therapeutic innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American scientists Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, together with Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi, have been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Their pivotal research, which focuses on peripheral immune tolerance and regulatory T cells, offers new insights into preventing autoimmune diseases and developing potential cancer treatments.

The laureates' groundbreaking work delves into how regulatory T cells, a special class of white blood cells, help the immune system differentiate between harmful and healthy cells. Their findings are expected to revolutionize approaches towards combatting autoimmune disorders and open new frontiers in immunotherapy.

With ongoing clinical trials exploring therapeutic applications, the scientific community has high hopes for these discoveries to yield transformative treatments. The awards ceremony, a prestigious event, celebrates such significant contributions to medicine's advancement, echoing Alfred Nobel's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

